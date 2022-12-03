Loganair chief executive: FFP 'has performed really well for us'
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) the airline's frequent flyer programme (FFP) "has performed really well for us" and has become an asset that "we can really leverage into the future".
