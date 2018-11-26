Loftleidir Icelandic submits binding offer for majority share in Cabo Verde Airlines

Loftleidir Icelandic confirmed (23-Nov-2018) plans to submit a 51% binding offer for shares in Cabo Verde Airlines, with the investment split 70:30 between Loftleidir and other Icelandic investors. Loftleidir and the Cape Verde Government signed an agreement in 2017 to restructure and develop the airline. The agreement also stipulated Cabo Verde Airlines is to be privatised. The purchase price has not been disclosed and it will not be reflected in the group's consolidated financial statements. The share will be classified as an associated company. Loftleidir Icelandic MD Árni Hermannsson said: "Further opportunities are related to shared use of airplanes from Icelandair Group's fleet, and crews where applicable, as is already being done in various projects... We have opportunities for well organised connecting routes between Europe and South America on one hand, and West Africa and North America on the other, along with West Africa and Europe. The island's [Cabo Verde] location is ideal for developing connecting flights". [more - original PR]