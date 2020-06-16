Lockheed Martin appoints new president and CEO

Lockheed Martin appointed (15-Jun-2020) James D Taiclet as president and CEO. He succeeds Marillyn A Hewson who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Mr Taiclet became chairman, president and CEO of Tower Corpration in 2004, and prior to joining American Tower in 2001, was president of Honeywell Aerospace Services. Mr Taiclet will continue to serve as a member of the Lockheed Martin board, which he joined in 2018. Ms Hewson will become executive chairman of the board and provide ongoing support for the leadership transition. [more - original PR]