LMI Aerospace shareholders approve acquisition by Sonaca Group

LMI Aerospace shareholders approved (08-Jun-2017) the merger agreement with Sonaca Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Sonaca Group will acquire LMI at USD14 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction. Approximately 76.7% of outstanding shares voted, with more than 99.4% of votes cast in favour of the merger agreement and related transactions. LMI shareholders also approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, certain compensation that may be paid or become payable to LMI's named executive officers in connection with the transaction. [more - original PR]