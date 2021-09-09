LIPAD: Clark Airport terminal will be 'critical' to economic recovery

Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) CEO Bi Yong S Chungunco, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) Clark International Airport is a "major growth driver" for central and northern Luzon, adding the airport's terminal development will be "critical" to the country's economic recovery. Ms Chungunco said once open, the new terminal will have a floor area of 110,000sqm, 18 aerobridges and a design capacity of eight million passengers p/a. The building will house both domestic and international flights at the terminal.