LIPAD: Clark Airport played 'significant' role in repatriation efforts

Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) CEO Bi Yong S Chungunco, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the company "immediately shifted focus", putting in place health and safety protocols at Clark International Airport to bring back travel confidence. Ms Chingunco stated: "We played a very significant role in helping the government bring home Filipinos abroad through repatriation efforts", adding the airport also repurposed a portion of its existing terminal to use as a mass vaccination facility.