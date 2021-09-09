Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 12:16 AM

LIPAD: Clark Airport played 'significant' role in repatriation efforts

Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) CEO Bi Yong S Chungunco, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the company "immediately shifted focus", putting in place health and safety protocols at Clark International Airport to bring back travel confidence. Ms Chingunco stated: "We played a very significant role in helping the government bring home Filipinos abroad through repatriation efforts", adding the airport also repurposed a portion of its existing terminal to use as a mass vaccination facility.

