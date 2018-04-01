Lion Group finalises USD5.5bn LEAP-1A engine order with CFM International

Lion Group leasing arm Transportation Partners and CFM International finalised (29-Mar-2018) an order for 380 LEAP-1A engines to power A320neo/A321neo aircraft. The final engine order, which is valued at USD5.5 billion at list price, was originally announced in Feb-2016, while the aircraft order was announced in Mar-2013. In addition to the LEAP-1A engines, Lion Group has also ordered 544 LEAP-1B engines to power its Boeing 737 MAX 8, MAX 9, and MAX 10 aircraft, of which 10 are currently in service with Lion Air. With a fleet of 924 LEAP engines at a total value of USD13.4 billion at list price in service or on order, Lion Group is the largest LEAP engine customer in the world. The agreement also includes an extension of the 25 year Material Service Agreement (MSA) for CFM56-7B, CFM56-5B, and LEAP-1B engines originally signed in 2014 and expands its scope to include the LEAP-1A engine. CFM will also provide MRO services to Lion Group's CFM56 and LEAP engines till their own shop, Batam Aero Technic, is completed CFM has been supporting the development of Lion Group's new engine maintenance and test cell facility since 2016, providing project management and advice starting from design, construction and commissioning for the new facility. When completed, BAT will have maintenance and overhaul capability for both CFM56 and LEAP engines. CFM will provide CFM56 and LEAP engine overhaul training with knowledge transfer that supports the development of local engine MRO specialists. [more - original PR]