Lion Air Group orders 50 737 MAX 10s

Lion Air Group and Boeing announced (10-Apr-2018) the carrier purchased 50 737 MAX 10 aircraft in an agreement valued at approximately USD6.24 billion at list prices. The agreement marks the largest incremental order of the MAX 10 to date. The order was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website. Lion Air Group was the first to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order and take delivery of the 737 MAX 9. [more - original PR]