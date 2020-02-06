Limits appearing for ASEAN separate country operations under single brand model: WFW partner

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) partner Alan Polivnick, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, noted (05-Feb-2020) multiple airlines in the Asia Pacific region embraced a model of "separate country operations under a single brand to get around all of these restrictions", and said, "now we are starting to see the limits" of this model. Mr Polivnick stated, "unlike easyJet or Ryanair", these airlines cannot simply move aircraft or crew members "from one base to another" between countries. He added: "A Malaysian pilot can't fly a plane in the Philippines and a Philippine registered aircraft can't operate flights between Indonesia and Thailand".