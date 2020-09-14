Lima Airport secures USD450m financing for expansion of airside infrastructure

Lima Airport Partners signed (13-Sep-2020) a USD450 million financing agreement for Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport's airside expansion. Four international banks comprising KfW IPEX-Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria are providing the loan. SMBC acted as financial advisor. The expansion comprises a new 65m ATC tower, a new 3480m second runway, 10km of taxiways, a 250ha advanced mid-field apron for increased aircraft parking capacity, new emergency services facility, beacons and navigation aids, surveillance systems and other systems. Construction of the new ATC tower is scheduled to complete in Jul-2021. Construction of the second runway will commence soon and is scheduled to go into operation by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]