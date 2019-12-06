Lima Airport Partners commences Lima Airport expansion

Lima Airport Partners announced (04-Dec-2019) Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport commenced construction of its second runway and a new ATM tower. Land movement works will commence in Dec-2019, carried out by Nuevo LimaTambor consortium, comprising OHL and Cosapi. The airport's expansion project will be developed in three complementary stages:

Preparatory work, underway since Mar-2019 and comprising soil studies, topography, hydrogeology, geotechnics, remediation of environmental liabilities, with an investment of approximately USD50 million;

Airside, which includes the construction of the second runway and the new ATM tower;

Landside, which consists of the construction of a new passenger terminal and the tender process will commence in Apr-2020. [more - original PR]