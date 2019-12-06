Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Dec-2019 10:32 AM

Lima Airport Partners commences Lima Airport expansion

Lima Airport Partners announced (04-Dec-2019) Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport commenced construction of its second runway and a new ATM tower. Land movement works will commence in Dec-2019, carried out by Nuevo LimaTambor consortium, comprising OHL and Cosapi. The airport's expansion project will be developed in three complementary stages:

  • Preparatory work, underway since Mar-2019 and comprising soil studies, topography, hydrogeology, geotechnics, remediation of environmental liabilities, with an investment of approximately USD50 million;
  • Airside, which includes the construction of the second runway and the new ATM tower;
  • Landside, which consists of the construction of a new passenger terminal and the tender process will commence in Apr-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More