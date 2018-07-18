LEVEL Austria commences operations

IAG announced (17-Jul-2018) its new Austrian short haul LCC subsidiary, branded as LEVEL, commenced operations with Vienna-London Gatwick service on 17-Jul-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the new airline will operate a fleet of four Airbus A321 aircraft each fitted with 210 economy seats. All seats were sold for the inaugural service, IAG said. LEVEL Austria will eventually expand to serve 14 European destinations from Vienna. IAG CEO Willie Walsh said: "LEVEL is already a huge success in Austria with more than 35,000 tickets sold in the first two hours of its promotional campaign... This is enabling us to strengthen our presence in Austria, Germany and Switzerland by offering low cost, reliable flights". [more - original PR]