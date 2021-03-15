Leipzig/Halle Airport increases headcount by 7% in 2020 driven by 'boom in freight business'

Leipzig/Halle Airport reported (12-Mar-2021) the airport's workforce increased by 7% year-on-year in 2020, "largely due to the ongoing boom in the freight business". The freight handling, cargo airlines, logistics and freight forwarding segments "recorded significant growth" in headcount, increasing to 8200 personnel, an 11% year-on-year increase. Personnel employed at Dresden Airport totalled 3861, a 6.8% year-on-year decline. [more - original PR - English/German]