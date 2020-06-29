Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Jun-2020 10:08 AM

Leeds Bradford Airport seeks to build new terminal

Leeds Bradford Airport submitted (25-Jun-2020) plans for a replacement terminal to Leeds City Council in May-2020, proposing the construction of a three floor, 34,000sqm building on an alternative site within the airport's boundary. If approved, passengers using the new terminal will benefit from the following improvements:

  • Spacious, temperature controlled and naturally lit security and departure hall;
  • A focus on public transport, with a new bus terminal located as close as possible to the terminal entrance and closer to the proposed Parkway rail station;
  • A wider range of bars, eateries, shops and lounges;
  • Ample restrooms and changing facilities, equally spaced throughout the terminal;
  • Departure gates allowing passengers to walk straight onto aircraft from the terminal;
  • An appropriately sized arrivals hall, with modern baggage machines with fewer queues;
  • Significantly faster processing times.

If approved, work may begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in 2023. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More