Leeds Bradford Airport seeks to build new terminal
Leeds Bradford Airport submitted (25-Jun-2020) plans for a replacement terminal to Leeds City Council in May-2020, proposing the construction of a three floor, 34,000sqm building on an alternative site within the airport's boundary. If approved, passengers using the new terminal will benefit from the following improvements:
- Spacious, temperature controlled and naturally lit security and departure hall;
- A focus on public transport, with a new bus terminal located as close as possible to the terminal entrance and closer to the proposed Parkway rail station;
- A wider range of bars, eateries, shops and lounges;
- Ample restrooms and changing facilities, equally spaced throughout the terminal;
- Departure gates allowing passengers to walk straight onto aircraft from the terminal;
- An appropriately sized arrivals hall, with modern baggage machines with fewer queues;
- Significantly faster processing times.
If approved, work may begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in 2023. [more - original PR]