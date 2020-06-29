Leeds Bradford Airport seeks to build new terminal

Leeds Bradford Airport submitted (25-Jun-2020) plans for a replacement terminal to Leeds City Council in May-2020, proposing the construction of a three floor, 34,000sqm building on an alternative site within the airport's boundary. If approved, passengers using the new terminal will benefit from the following improvements:

Spacious, temperature controlled and naturally lit security and departure hall;

A focus on public transport, with a new bus terminal located as close as possible to the terminal entrance and closer to the proposed Parkway rail station;

A wider range of bars, eateries, shops and lounges;

Ample restrooms and changing facilities, equally spaced throughout the terminal;

Departure gates allowing passengers to walk straight onto aircraft from the terminal;

An appropriately sized arrivals hall, with modern baggage machines with fewer queues;

Significantly faster processing times.

If approved, work may begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in 2023. [more - original PR]