ADP Groupe confirms sale of TAV Construction stake

Groupe ADP confirmed (09-Jun-2017) plans to sell its 49% stake in TAV Investment, the holding company of TAV Construction, to Sera Yapi Endustrisi ve Ticaret AS and Tepe İnşaat Sanayi AŞ for an amount of EUR9 million. The stake sale is separate to ADP's plans to increase its stake in TAV Airports by 8.12% to 46.12% for EUR160 million. ADP is aiming to consolidate and "refocus" international activities on its core airport business. [more - original PR]