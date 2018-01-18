France rejects Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport proposal

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced (17-Jan-2018) the rejection of the Nantes Notre-Dame-des-Landes construction project proposal, instead favouring the proposal to expand Nantes Atlantique Airport. Mr Philippe stated the project "no longer corresponded to the current realities of airport organisation". He said the expansion of the current airport will be undertaken with the aim of limiting noise pollution. Mr Philippe said Rennes Bretagne Airport will also be expanded and developed. As well as the optimisation of Nantes Atlantique Airport, Mr Philippe added a six month study will be launched to identify ways of creating a regional airport network and developing high speed rail links to link Paris airport facilities. [more - original PR - French]