LAWA approves USD4.9bn, 30 year contract for LAX automated people mover

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Board of Airport Commissioners approved (05-Apr-2018) a USD4.9 billion, 30 year public-private partnership (P3) contract with LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the automated people mover (APM) system at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The APM will be constructed using a P3 contracting model. The USD4.9 billion contract includes milestone payments for the design and construction phases, as well as authorises future payments for operating and maintaining the APM for the contract period. Los Angeles City Council will consider the contract on 11-Apr-2018. [more - original PR]