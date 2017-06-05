Los Angeles World Airports, American Airlines announce new letter of intent

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) and American Airlines announced (02-Jun-2017) a new letter of intent, through which American committed to invest more than USD1.6 billion in Los Angeles International Airport over the next 15 years. The carrier will "dramatically improve" terminals 4 and 5, as it seeks to grow its presence at the airport. The letter of intent sets the framework to negotiate a new 15-year lease agreement, with airport improvement projects over the next seven to 10 years including:

A new vertical circulation core that connects to the landside automated people movers (APM) train system;

Unifying the passenger check-in and baggage claim areas;

Improving check-in facilities in T5;

Centralising the T4 and T5 security screening checkpoint at the APM level;

Connecting T4 and T5 on both the landside and airside of the building, including an above-ground connection extending from the T4/TBIT Connector to T5 on the airside

The improvements would be made by tearing down the lobby areas of T4 and T5 "one small section at a time" and building a new facility while keeping the airport up and running. The agreement also paves the way for American to receive additional gates. [more - original PR - LAWA] [more - original PR - American]