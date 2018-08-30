Laudamotion to double fleet, adopt new livery as part of expanded Ryanair shareholding

Ryanair announced (29-Aug-2018) with the purchase of a 75% shareholding in Laudamotion, the carrier's Airbus fleet will double from nine to 18 aircraft in summer 2019. Laudamotion will also add:

A new aircraft livery which reflects Laudamotion's Austrian heritage;

New Vienna offices to accommodate more jobs;

Pilot pay increases and basic pay guarantees. Ryanair said the guaranteed captain starting basic pay will be EUR90,000 p/a, (higher than Wizz Air at EUR56,000, LEVEL at EUR72,000 and Eurowings at EUR78,000), along with new allowances for first officers;

A stable winter roster for staff with five days on, three days off;

New personnel director Christian Euler Rolle who starts on 01-Sep-2018.

Laudamotion CEO Andreas Gruber said: "Laudamotion now faces the future with great confidence, backed by the enormous financial strength of Ryanair, our new majority shareholder and Europe's largest airline. Laudamotion has already achieved load factors over 90% in its first summer season, thanks to the efforts of over 500 Laudamotion colleagues. These 9 additional 2019 Airbus deliveries ensure that Laudamotion will grow again by at least 20% in 2019 to 5m guests p/a". [more - original PR]