Loading
19-Mar-2018 9:29 AM

Laudamotion tickets now available for booking, carrier to operate 14 aircraft on launch

Laudamotion opened (16-Mar-2018) tickets for booking, with fares starting from EUR59.99. Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More