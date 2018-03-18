19-Mar-2018 9:29 AM
Laudamotion tickets now available for booking, carrier to operate 14 aircraft on launch
Laudamotion opened (16-Mar-2018) tickets for booking, with fares starting from EUR59.99. Details include:
- Carrier to launch with inaugural operations at Duesseldorf Airport on 25-Mar-2018;
- Services from Austria, with a base at Vienna International Airport, scheduled to commence in Jun-2018;
- Base at Zurich Airport to be established on 01-Jun-2018;
- Overall, route network "focuses on Spain and Greece";
- Fleet of 14 Airbus A320 family aircraft;
- IATA code: 'OE';
- Carrier to "focus on building solid partnerships and on cooperation in marketing the company's flights" for the "first few months". [more - original PR]