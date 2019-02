Laudamotion losses to 'narrow substantially' in second year of operations: Ryanair

Ryanair forecast (04-Feb-2019) losses at Laudamotion to "narrow substantially" to EUR50 million in its second year of operations. Laudamotion's first year of operations was "heavily loss making" due to low promotional fares, expensive aircraft leases and unhedged fuel, however expected losses were reduced from EUR150 million to EUR140 million due to a "recent improvements in schedules". Ryanair hopes Laudamotion will break even by its third year of operations, depending on summer 2019 peak season yields. [more - original PR]