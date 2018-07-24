Laudamotion expects EUR150m loss in 'very difficult year', still aiming to break even by third year

Ryanair stated (22-Jul-2018) it intends to increase its investment in Laudamotion from 24.9% to 75% "over the coming weeks", with the carrier already receiving EU competition approval. Ryanair however stated: "Current trading for Laudamotion has been adversely impacted by lower than expected [summer 2018] fares due to the late release of Laudamotion schedules, and considerable damage caused by Lufthansa who have refused to pay invoices, delivered nine instead of 14 aircraft at lease rates that are substantially above market rates, and recently attempted to trigger a contract termination so it could give these aircraft to a competitor airline, Eurowings, in a clear breach of Lufthansa's competition commitments to the EU following its purchase of Air Berlin". Ryanair also stated Laudamotion faces "substantial cost headwinds especially in fuel, where it is unhedged and exposed to recent higher oil prices". Ryanair now expects Laudamotion will incur a loss of EUR150m in "its first very difficult year, but these results will improve substantially to break even by year three of operations". [more - original PR]