Lauda to reconsider strategy and significantly lower growth plans

Ryanair Group stated (18-May-2020) with Lauda's costs running ahead of other Group airlines and as Lauda's main competitor, Austrian Airlines, expected to receive an EUR800 million State Aid bailout, Lauda has had to rethink its strategy and significantly lower its growth plans. Lauda's management team is implementing restructuring and cost cutting plans and is currently in discussions with its people and its unions in relation to staff savings to secure the future of its Vienna A320 base. Failure to reach an agreement, the base will be closed on 30-May-2020. [more - original PR]