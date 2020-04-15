Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Apr-2020 9:38 AM

Latvia Civil Aviation Agency restricts intl services until 12-May-2020

Latvia's Civil Aviation Agency banned (14-Apr-2020) all scheduled and non scheduled international passenger services to and from Latvian aerodromes until 12-May-2020. Exceptions can be granted by the Ministry of Transport. Carriers are obliged to cancel services scheduled for the period from 14-Apr-2020 to 12-May-2020. Cargo, general aviation, government, military, training and emergency services are exempt from the ban. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More