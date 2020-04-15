Latvia Civil Aviation Agency restricts intl services until 12-May-2020

Latvia's Civil Aviation Agency banned (14-Apr-2020) all scheduled and non scheduled international passenger services to and from Latvian aerodromes until 12-May-2020. Exceptions can be granted by the Ministry of Transport. Carriers are obliged to cancel services scheduled for the period from 14-Apr-2020 to 12-May-2020. Cargo, general aviation, government, military, training and emergency services are exempt from the ban. [more - original PR]