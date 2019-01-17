Latin America expected to be Delta's 'best performing international entity' in 1Q2019

Delta Air Lines president Glen W Hauenstein stated (15-Jan-2019) Latin America will be the airline's "best performing international entity" in 1Q2019. He noted Brazil "remains challenging" due to Delta trimming marginal capacity. Mr Hauenstein stated: "With capacity plans down approximately 20% in 2019, we expect Brazil to become RASM contributor as the year progresses". Stage length and currency headwinds are expected to remain during 1Q2019 in the Pacific. Mr Hauenstein said the trans Atlantic is "expected to be the most challenging", with some "cautionary signs" in 1Q2019. The airline has also "seen leisure and corporate impacts" in France due to "domestic unrest". He stated the airline is "watching this region closely given the uncertainty" and is prepared to adjust capacity. [more - original PR]