Loading
11-Sep-2025 11:13 AM

Latin America and Caribbean recording 'another solid performance' in 2025 so far: CAPA Analyst

CAPA - Centre for Aviation Senior Analyst Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) airline traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean has shown "another solid performance in an unpredictable year so far". According to industry association ALTA, during 1H2025 passenger traffic rose 3.6% year-on-year, while RPKs rose 5.9%.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More