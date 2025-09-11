11-Sep-2025 11:13 AM
Latin America and Caribbean recording 'another solid performance' in 2025 so far: CAPA Analyst
CAPA - Centre for Aviation Senior Analyst Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) airline traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean has shown "another solid performance in an unpredictable year so far". According to industry association ALTA, during 1H2025 passenger traffic rose 3.6% year-on-year, while RPKs rose 5.9%.