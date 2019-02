ALTA announced (12-Feb-2019) 2018 was the 15th consecutive year of growth in passenger traffic for Latin American and Caribbean airlines. Passenger traffic increased 5.7% year-on-year, making 2018 the year with the highest growth since 2015. ALTA said the results confirm the recovery of the industry with growth close to 5ppts above regional GDP growth of 1.2%. [more - original PR]