LATAM's LCC project is a response to 'observed trend in the EU and US' markets

LATAM Airlines Group SVP global sales Nicolás Goldstein, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, commented (01-Aug-2018) on the carrier group's outlined but not effectuated plan for an LCC, stating "we observed the trend in Europe and US, so before getting competitors at home we started analysing if should we open a second airline". He added "we think our brand is powerful" and the LCC type offering is only being rolled out by the carrier in the short haul services but might be expanded to the mid haul.