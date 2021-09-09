Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 5:13 AM

LATAMPass CEO: Shifting from B2B2C to B2C approach requires investment in technology

LATAMPass CEO Ralph Piket, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (09-Sep-2021) the company is aiming to shift from a B2B2C to a B2C approach, in order to build a more direct relationship with customers. Mr Piket said building the right ecosystem would require a lot of investment in technology, adding that a shift to a more client centred approach will be "one of the biggest challenges" for loyalty programmes around the world in the coming years.

