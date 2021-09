LATAMPass CEO: Non-aeronautical value proposition improved significantly during COVID-19 pandemic

LATAMPass CEO Ralph Piket, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (09-Sep-2021) the loyalty programme's non-aeronautical value proposition has "improved significantly" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Piket said non-aeronautical redemption represented 35% to 40% of consumer demand, compared to 15% pre pandemic. Recently introduced initiatives include the ability to use LATAMPass miles on Amazon.