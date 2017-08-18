LATAM updates its guidance for 2017

LATAM Airlines Group updated (17-Aug-2017) its guidance for 2017 as follows:
ASK Growth (Passenger)
- Total Network:
- Previous guidance: Between 0% and 2%;
- Updated guidance: Between 1% and 3%;
- International:
- Previous guidance: Between 0% and 2%;
- Updated guidance: Between 3% and 5%;
- Brazil Domestic:
- Previous guidance: Between (2%) and 0%;
- Updated guidance: Between (3%) and (1%);
- SSC Domestic:
- Previous guidance: Between 4% and 6%;
- Updated guidance: Between 2% and 4%;
ATK (Cargo):
- Previous guidance: Between (12%) and (10%);
- Updated guidance: Between (12%) and (10%);
Operating Margin:
- Previous guidance: Between 6.0% and 8.0%;
- Updated guidance: Between 6.0% and 8.0%. [more - original PR - English/Spanish/Portuguese]