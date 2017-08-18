Loading
18-Aug-2017 2:27 PM

LATAM updates its guidance for 2017

LATAM Airlines Group updated (17-Aug-2017) its guidance for 2017 as follows: 

ASK Growth (Passenger)

  • Total Network:
    • Previous guidance: Between 0% and 2%;
    • Updated guidance: Between 1% and 3%;
  • International:
    • Previous guidance: Between 0% and 2%;
    • Updated guidance: Between 3% and 5%;
  • Brazil Domestic:
    • Previous guidance: Between (2%) and 0%;
    • Updated guidance: Between (3%) and (1%);
  • SSC Domestic:
    • Previous guidance: Between 4% and 6%;
    • Updated guidance: Between 2% and 4%;

ATK (Cargo):

  • Previous guidance: Between (12%) and (10%);
  • Updated guidance: Between (12%) and (10%);

Operating Margin:

