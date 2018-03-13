LATAM to invest in cargo infrastructure, increase freight capacity in Brazil in 2018
LATAM Cargo announced (13-Mar-2018) LATAM Cargo Brasil plans to invest BRL7 million (USD2.15 million) in cargo terminal infrastructure in 2018, in addition to expanding cargo capacity on LATAM Group commercial services. Investments will cover cargo terminals at Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport, Brasília International Airport, Porto Alegre Salgado Filho Airport, São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and Vitória. The group plans to increase Brasília operations by 9%, increase Guarulhos operations by 14% and expand the supply of palletised cargo on São Paulo Guarulhos-Manaus service by more than 60 tons. The airline noted the fastest growing airfreight products in Brazil are electronics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and perishables, which account for 50% of LATAM Cargo's traffic. The carrier invested BRL94 million (USD28.8 million) in terminal construction, renovation, technology and security over the last five years. [more - original PR - Portuguese]