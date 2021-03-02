LATAM to convert up to eight 767s to freighters

LATAM Airlines announced (01-Mar-2021) plans to convert up to eight Boeing 767-300ER aircraft into freighters. The conversions will occur in two stages and could increase LATAM Cargo's capacity by up to 80%. Phase I features four confirmed conversion slots with Boeing to be redelivered between 2021 and 2022. Upon phase I completion, LATAM's cargo fleet would total 15 767-300BCFs. Phase II consists of four additional conversion options with Boeing for delivery between 2022 and 2023. If all options are executed, LATAM would operate 19 767-300BCFs. The decision to incorporate additional 767-300BCFs was based on the operational flexibility of the aircraft and its levels of efficiency. LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo stated: "Despite the deep crisis the industry is enduring due to the pandemic, we maintain our commitment to support the region's exporters and importers by providing them with more and better options to carry their cargo to their destinations. As a result, growth plans have been accelerated with conversion of up to eight Boeing 767-300ERs in the next 30 months. This investment, together with the significant cost efficiencies that we have generated during the Chapter 11 process, puts us closer to achieving our aspiration of being the best alternative for cargo customers". [more - original PR]