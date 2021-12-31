LATAM to commence six domestic services in Brazil in Mar/Apr/May-2022

LATAM Airlines announced (30-Dec-2021) plans to commence the following services:

São Paulo Guarulhos-Montes Claros: Daily from 29-Mar-2022 with A319 and A320 equipment;

São Paulo Guarulhos-Juiz de Fora Itamar Franco: Daily from 05-Apr-2022 with A319 and A320;

São Paulo Guarulhos-Presidente Prudente: Daily from 12-Apr-2022 with A319 and A320;

São Paulo Guarulhos-Caxias do Sul: Daily from 19-Apr-2022 with A320;

São Paulo Guarulhos-Cascavel: Daily from 26-Apr-2022 with A319;

Brasília-Sinop: Daily from 03-May-2022 with A319;

LATAM also confirmed plans to commence Guarulhos-Bauru service on 22-Feb-2022 and announced it received approval to launch operations to Fernando de Noronha.

The additional services will expand LATAM's network in Brazil to 56 airports, including six in São Paulo State, five in Paraná, four in Minas Gerais, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Mato Grosso. Sales and marketing director Diogo Elias stated the airline will commence 2022 with domestic capacity in Brazil at 100% of pre-pandemic levels, up from 95% in Dec-2021 compared to Dec-2019. LATAM is evaluating another 10 destinations for launch in 2022. [more - original PR - Portuguese]