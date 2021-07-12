12-Jul-2021 10:02 AM
LATAM RPKs down 67.9% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
LATAM Airlines Group reported (09-Jul-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jun-2021:
- Passengers: 2.7 million, -52.2% compared to Jun-2019;
- Domestic SSC: 1.2 million, -39.1%;
- Domestic Brazil: 1.3 million, -42.9%;
- International: 136,000, -89.4%;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): -67.9%;
- Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC)*: -42.7%;
- Domestic Brazil: -35.3%;
- International: -88.9%;
- Capacity (ASK): -63.1%;
- Domestic SSC: -37.0%;
- Domestic Brazil: -36.7%;
- International: -83.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 72.2%, -10.8pp;
- Domestic SSC: 72.8%, -7.3pp;
- Domestic Brazil: 80.5%, +1.7pp;
- International: 57.2%, -28.7pp;
- Cargo traffic (RTK): -21.5%;
- Cargo capacity (ATK): -31.2%;
- Cargo load factor: 62.8%, +7.7pp.
*SSC domestic operations include Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR]