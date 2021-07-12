Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Jul-2021 10:02 AM

LATAM RPKs down 67.9% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019

LATAM Airlines Group reported (09-Jul-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jun-2021:

  • Passengers: 2.7 million, -52.2% compared to Jun-2019;
    • Domestic SSC: 1.2 million, -39.1%;
    • Domestic Brazil: 1.3 million, -42.9%;
    • International: 136,000, -89.4%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPK): -67.9%;
    • Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC)*: -42.7%;
    • Domestic Brazil: -35.3%;
    • International: -88.9%;
  • Capacity (ASK): -63.1%;
    • Domestic SSC: -37.0%;
    • Domestic Brazil: -36.7%;
    • International: -83.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 72.2%, -10.8pp;
    • Domestic SSC: 72.8%, -7.3pp;
    • Domestic Brazil: 80.5%, +1.7pp;
    • International: 57.2%, -28.7pp;
  • Cargo traffic (RTK): -21.5%;
  • Cargo capacity (ATK): -31.2%;
  • Cargo load factor: 62.8%, +7.7pp.

*SSC domestic operations include Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More