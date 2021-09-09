Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 10:32 AM

LATAM RPKs down 55% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

LATAM Airlines Group reported (08-Sep-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 3.8 million, -40.1% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic SSC: 1.8 million, -25.1%;
    • Domestic Brazil: 1.8 million, -31.6%;
    • International: 236,000, -82.6%;
  • RPK: -55.3%;
    • Domestic SSC: -29.3%;
    • Domestic Brazil: -23.6%;
    • International: -79.4%;
  • ASK: -50.3%;
    • Domestic SSC: -27.9%;
    • Domestic Brazil:  -22.8%;
    • International: -72.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 75.3%, -8.5pp;
    • Domestic SSC: 80.4%, -1.6pp;
    • Domestic Brazil: 80.9%, -0.8pp;
    • International: 63.0%, -22.6pp;
  • Cargo traffic (RTK): -15.1%;
  • Cargo capacity (ATK): -25.2%;
  • Cargo load factor: 61.9%, +7.4pp.

*SSC domestic operations include Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR]

