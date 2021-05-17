17-May-2021 6:17 AM
LATAM RPK down 81.4% in Apr-2021, compared to Apr-2019
LATAM Airlines Group reported (13-May-2021) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Apr-2021:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, -71.5% compared to Apr-2019;
- Domestic SSC: 823,000, -57.1%;
- Domestic Brazil: 679,000, -70.9%;
- International: 81,000, -93.8%;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): -81.4%;
- Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC)*: -60.5%;
- Domestic Brazil: -66.8%;
- International: -93.6%;
- Capacity (ASK): -75.1%;
- Domestic SSC: -51.6%;
- Domestic Brazil: -62.3%;
- International: -88.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 62.2%, -21.1pp;
- Domestic SSC: 64.3%, -14.6pp;
- Domestic Brazil: 71.8%, -9.8pp;
- International: 45.7%, -39.7pp;
- Cargo traffic (RTK): -6.9%;
- Cargo capacity (ATK): -26.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 71.0%, +15.1pp.
*SSC domestic operations include Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR]