LATAM reports USD2bn reduction in fleet commitments for 2018 to 2021

LATAM Airlines Group reported (20-Nov-2018) it continued to improve aircraft utilisation in 3Q2018. The carrier will increase seat count in its narrowbody fleet by 3% over the next 18 months. Improving utilisation and seat count is allowing LATAM to grow with fewer aircraft, permitting the carrier to restructured its fleet delivery schedule, reaching a reduction of USD2.3 billion in fleet commitments for the 2018 to 2021 period, equivalent to a reduction of 41% of total fleet commitments for the period. The restructuring also seeks to adjust capacity to the prevailing market conditions in Latin America and is in line with LATAM's focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and adequate liquidity.