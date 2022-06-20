LATAM receives US court approval for Chapter 11 reorganisation

LATAM Airlines Group secured (18-Jun-2022) approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for its Chapter 11 reorganisation proceeding. CEO Roberto Alvo stated: "We are very satisfied with the judge's confirmation of our restructuring plan. This is a very important step in the process to emerge from Chapter 11, and we will continue working hard to complete the remaining steps in the coming months". LATAM will now focus on implementing corporate actions necessary to complete its exit from Chapter 11 in the coming months. This includes approval at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the new capital structure contemplated in the plan. It also includes the registration of shares and bonds in the securities registry of the Financial Market Commission and the implementation of respective preferential offering periods of the convertible shares and bonds in favour of LATAM's current shareholders. As previously reported by CAPA, the company hopes to emerge from the Chapter 11 process in 2H2022. [more - original PR]