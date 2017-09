LATAM Airlines Group SVP Clients and LATAM Airlines Brazil president Claudia Sender Ramirez, speaking on CAPA TV, commented (Sep-2017) on LATAM's plans to establish a hub in the Northeast Region, stating: "We absolutely believe that the Northeast of Brazil is a very strategic location for connecting south America to Europe and to Africa. We need to see more demand pick up to make sure that when we install it we will do it for good". [more - CAPA TV]