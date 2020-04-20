LATAM maintains 95% reduction of passenger operations in May-2020
LATAM Airlines Group announced (17-Apr-2020) it will maintain a 95% reduction in passenger operations during May-2020, adjusting to the demand reduction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo stated: "Faced with this adversity, it is inevitable that the group and its affiliates need to rethink their sizes and how they operate". LATAM Airlines Brazil and LATAM Airlines Chile will operate reduced domestic networks to maintain minimum connectivity levels in Brazil and Chile during May-2020. Subject to travel restrictions and demand, LATAM's affiliates will evaluate resuming services in the countries where they are present. LATAM Airlines Chile and LATAM Airlines Brazil plan to operate six times weekly Santiago-Miami and three times weekly São Paulo-Miami, respectively. [more - original PR]