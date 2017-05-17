LATAM Airlines Group reports operating profit decline in 1Q2017

LATAM Airlines Group revenue up 6% – financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total operating revenue: USD2477 million, +6.4% year-on-year; Passenger: USD2106 million, +7.6%; Cargo: USD253.7 million, -8.1%;

Total operating costs: USD2325 million, +10.3%; Labour: USD525.2 million, +7.5%; Fuel: USD595.0 million, +29.0%;

Operating profit: USD152.3 million, -30.5%;

Net profit: USD65.6 million, -35.9%;

Passenger numbers: 16.7 million, -2.4%;

Passenger load factor: 84.7%, +0.5ppt;

Passenger yield: USD7.2 cents, +6.9%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: USD6.1 cents, +7.5%;

Cargo volume: 213,000 tons, -9.1%;

Cargo load factor: 52.9%, +1.6ppts;

Cargo yield: USD31.3 cents, -0.8%;

Average trip length: 1758km, +3.1%;

Total assets: USD19,105 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD853.2 million;

Total liabilities: USD14,774 million. [more - original PR]