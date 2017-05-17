Loading
17-May-2017 11:45 AM

LATAM Airlines Group reports operating profit decline in 1Q2017

LATAM Airlines Group revenue up 6% – financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD2477 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD2106 million, +7.6%;
    • Cargo: USD253.7 million, -8.1%;
  • Total operating costs: USD2325 million, +10.3%;
    • Labour: USD525.2 million, +7.5%;
    • Fuel: USD595.0 million, +29.0%;
  • Operating profit: USD152.3 million, -30.5%;
  • Net profit: USD65.6 million, -35.9%;
  • Passenger numbers: 16.7 million, -2.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.7%, +0.5ppt;
  • Passenger yield: USD7.2 cents, +6.9%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD6.1 cents, +7.5%;
  • Cargo volume: 213,000 tons, -9.1%;
  • Cargo load factor: 52.9%, +1.6ppts;
  • Cargo yield: USD31.3 cents, -0.8%;
  • Average trip length: 1758km, +3.1%;
  • Total assets: USD19,105 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD853.2 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD14,774 million. [more - original PR]