LATAM finds 'more challenging market conditions than we initially anticipated' in 1Q2019

LATAM Airlines Group reported (16-May-2019) "more challenging market conditions than we initially anticipated" in 1Q2019. The carrier attributed the conditions to deterioration in international travel demand in Argentina, due to the devaluation of the ARS against the USD, and overcapacity on international routes in the Brazil market. The environment was exacerbated by the devaluation of other Latin American currencies such as the BRL, CLP and COP, which put additional pressure on yields measured in USD. Revenues per ASK declined by 12.3% year-on-year, yields decreased 11.1% and load factor decreased 1.1ppts. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]