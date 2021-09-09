LATAM COO: Pandemic allowed time to think about five to ten year plan

LATAM Airlines Group COO Hernan Pasman, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the COVID-19 pandemic afforded the group time to "think about what we're doing, what we're doing well and what we needed to improve". Mr Pasman said LATAM thought through its plan over the next five to ten years, adding: "When you have so many planes, departures arrivals - you don't have much time to think about these things". He said: "In those terms it was an opportunity that we absolutely took advantage of".