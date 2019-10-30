LATAM Brazil CEO: New carriers will 'eventually' come 'when we have stability' and ROI conditions

LATAM Airlines Brazil CEO Jerome Cadier, speaking at the ALTA Airlines Leaders Forum, commented (29-Oct-2019) on the opening 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in Brazil, stated: "100% FDI was opened in Dec-2018 and so far there has been a few companies which have demonstrated interest [to launch domestic services in Brazil]… However, thus far there has not been any company commencing domestic operations in Brazil". He added: "I think the eventually they will come… They will come when we have stability, when we have the condition to give a return in investment… It's a matter of time and regulatory framework stability".