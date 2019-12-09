Become a CAPA Member
9-Dec-2019 9:30 AM

LATAM and IAG decide to cancel plans to implement JBA

LATAM Airlines Group announced (06-Dec-2019) IAG and LATAM Airlines Group decided they will not implement the announced joint business agreement (JBA), terminating the contracts associated with said transaction dated 02-Dec-2019. The other contracts in force, such as interline agreements, codeshare agreements, contracts of access to VIP lounges and FFP between the airlines remain valid, without any impact on passengers. [more - original PR]

