4-Sep-2018 8:45 AM
LATAM Airlines taps into Portuguese market with five times weekly Sao Paulo-Lisbon service
LATAM Airlines Group commercial director Spain, Portugal, France and Benelux Thibaud Morand, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (03-Sep-2018) LATAM Airlines Brazil launched five times weekly Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Lisbon service, effective 02-Sep-2018. The service is operated with 221 seat Boeing 767 aircraft. LATAM Airlines Brazil CEO Jerome Cadier stated: "The service to Portugal is our eighth Brazil-Europe destination and our arrival to Lisbon reaffirms our commitment in being the carrier with most connections between Latin America and other parts of the world". [more - original PR - Portuguese]