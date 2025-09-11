LATAM Airlines Peru CEO calls for 'service approach' to infrastructure

LATAM Airlines Peru CEO Manuel van Oordt Fernandez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) "we need a service approach" to aviation infrastructure in Latin America. He added that there is a tendency to "think that infrastructure is building airports, but it is much more than that" and it is just as important to focus on supporting infrastructure, workforces and other enablers as well as making passengers aware of what services are available to them.