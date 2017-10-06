Loading
6-Oct-2017 1:10 PM

LATAM confirms sale of Andes Airport Services to Acciona

LATAM Airlines Group confirmed (05-Oct-2017) the 100% sale of Andes Airport Services, LATAM's ground handling subsidiary in Santiago, to Acciona Airport Services, for CLP24.3 billion (USD38.6 million). Andes will provide ground handling services to LATAM at Santiago International Airport for five years. As previously reported by CAPA, LATAM president Ignacio Cueto stated: "The company seeks to become the most efficient, being able to deliver a better service". It is estimated that closing will take place within the 4Q2017, and the effect on results will be of approximately USD20 million profit. [more - original PR]

