15-Jan-2020 11:13 AM
LATAM Airlines launches premium economy on short haul services
LATAM Airlines Group announced (15-Jan-2020) plans to introduce premium economy on all services, effective 16-Mar-2020. LATAM VP clients Paulo Miranda stated: "We are launching premium economy, one of the most radical changes in terms of travel experience in LATAM's history". Premium economy will be available in over 240 aircraft, offering the following advantages:
- Priority check-in, boarding and luggage collection;
- One to three 23kg dispatched bags included;
- Access to VIP lounges at Santiago International Airport, Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport, Bogota El Dorado International Airport, Miami International Airport and Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport;
- Three first rows seat with blocked middle seat and exclusive overhead bin;
Bookings are available for the following routes:
- Santiago to Sao Paulo, Lima and Buenos Aires;
- Lima-Sao Paulo;
- Sao Paulo-Buenos Aires. [more - original PR - Spanish]