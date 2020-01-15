Become a CAPA Member
15-Jan-2020 11:13 AM

LATAM Airlines launches premium economy on short haul services

LATAM Airlines Group announced (15-Jan-2020) plans to introduce premium economy on all services, effective 16-Mar-2020. LATAM VP clients Paulo Miranda stated: "We are launching premium economy, one of the most radical changes in terms of travel experience in LATAM's history". Premium economy will be available in over 240 aircraft, offering the following advantages:

Bookings are available for the following routes:

